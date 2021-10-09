at the summit of Montpellier, the Africans do not spare France

Without complacency, they castigated “colonialism”, “arrogance” or “French paternalism”: young Africans jostled President Emmanuel Macron during the Africa-France summit

During an electric plenary session and under rounds of applause, eleven young people from Mali, Kenya, Burkina Faso, Kenyan, Cameroonian…. have shaken up customs and challenged the French president, host of this meeting without African heads of state, a first in the history of summits between France and the continent.

This unprecedented format favoring civil society was desired by the French presidency, but taken head-on by the young participants.

“Stop collaborating with these dictator presidents”

“The rupture was wanted by the Africans, we must not believe that it is decided in Montpellier”, in the south of France, exclaimed a young Malian, Adam Dicko. “Africa is not a continent of misery or unemployment, but a young, optimistic, enthusiastic continent”.

Senegalese blogger Cheikh Fall asked France to “ask forgiveness from the African continent” for the crimes of colonization. “And stop cooperating and collaborating with these dictator presidents. And program a gradual and definitive withdrawal from your military bases in Africa! “, He launched to Mr. Macron.

A young national of Kenya, an English-speaking country, called on the president to commit to “putting an end to Françafrique” and its opaque practices, and pointed to France’s contradictions.





France’s immense responsibility

Speaking, President Macron recognized “the immense responsibility of France because it organized the triangular trade and colonization”, but refused to ask for forgiveness, privileging “a work of truth” and not of “shame of self and repentance ”.

“We have a debt to Africa”, “a continent which fascinates the whole world, which sometimes frightens others”, he added, alluding to the debates on immigration which mark the beginnings of the campaign. French presidential election, and which were repeatedly pointed out by summit participants.

The panel of young Africans who challenged the French head of state was selected at the end of the dialogues carried out for months across the continent by the Cameroonian intellectual Achille Mbembe, responsible for leading the summit.

Other announcements during the summit

Arrived at the end of the morning, Emmanuel Macron strolled through the stands and announced that France would give back to Benin at the end of October 26 works of art from the “Trésor de Béhanzin”, looted at the Abomey Palace in 1892 during the colonial wars.

At the end of the summit, the French president, likely candidate for re-election in seven months, could make other announcements. Among them, the creation of a Fund intended to support initiatives to promote democracy, programs allowing greater student mobility, or the establishment of a “Euro-African forum on migration”.

The influence of France in its former precinct is increasingly disputed, particularly by Russia. And Paris is in open crisis with two of its former colonies, Mali and Algeria.