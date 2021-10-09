Auchan Kitchencook Cuisio X Connect + test: a food processor with good value for money

Quicker than a Monsieur Cuisine Connect, the Cuisio X Connect rises in temperature rather quickly at start-up since it takes 8 min 46 s to go from 20 to 40 ° C (when the Lidl robot achieved this feat in 20 min) . The change from 40 ° C to 55 ° C takes place in 9 min 10 s, which remains suitable. Where it gets complicated is when you have to go from 55 to 95 ° C, a step that takes 24 min here. Never mind, the simmering temperatures requested are perfectly respected. The temperature deviations obtained do not exceed 0.5 ° C, whether it is asked to reach 37 ° C (minimum temperature), 40 ° C, 55 ° C or 95 ° C.

On the other hand, the phenomenon does not reproduce when it comes to a browning. The robot performs a really very rapid rise in temperature (1 min 20 s) to reach 130 ° C. And by wanting to be too fast, the Cuisio X Connect gets too hot. We obtained a peak at 200 ° C in the tank (while its maximum range is 130 ° C). Fortunately, the temperature does come down eventually, but very slowly. In general, our probes revealed quite significant differences in browning: 165 ° C at the hottest point, 140 ° C on the right side and around 120 ° C at the bottom. But as soon as the temperature drops, the robot heats up again significantly and then drops. And so on…