Auchan Kitchencook Cuisio X Connect + test: a food processor with good value for money

Kitchencook’s Cuisio X Connect looks a lot like Thomson’s i-GeniMix. It’s a safe bet that the two robots come from the same production plants as the aesthetic similarities are numerous. The motor unit is deeper than it is wide, but for all that, the Cuisio X is one of the most compact robot cookers in our review. On this engine block covered with white plastic, there is a bowl with an overall capacity of 4.5 l (3.5 l useful) which can cook for six or eight people.
As with all food processor robots, this bowl is handled using two handles on the sides. This configuration is not practical, moreover when it comes to pouring the contents of the tank when it is hot into a serving dish. The bowls of the Kenwood CookEasy + and Magimix Cook Expert are judiciously equipped with two side handles supported by a large central handle. We can repeat the same criticism as for Thomson’s i-GeniMix: the bowl is light (1.5 kg empty), but the engine block is also (4.7 kg). Therefore, by lifting the bowl from its base to empty it, said motor unit also tends to rise and the suction cups do not work miracles.
The lid that closes the bowl is also very similar to that of Thomson’s food processor. It’s light and slips really very easily into its hinges, which is far from luxury as the lid of Lidl’s Monsieur Cuisine Connect really got us into trouble during this manipulation. It is not uncommon for the difficulties encountered with badly ruined lids to be discouraging when you have to handle them several times during the same recipe. The lid of the Cuisio X Connect does not have a small measuring cap, unlike the Thermomix TM6 from Vorwerk, but there is a chimney – not really wide – to insert ingredients during cooking.
The large touchscreen occupies a significant place on the engine block of the device. Its 7-inch slab is well inclined towards the user, which provides good visibility. It comfortably serves the guided cuisine which includes a catalog of 600 recipes organized in alphabetical order or types of dishes (starters, desserts, main courses, sauces, breads, pasta, dips, sides, smoothies and alcohols, basics and spices, vegetarian, gluten free, etc.) We even discover a non-food section in which there are recipes for making soap, dog and cat food, sunscreen or body cream, and even toothpaste. Unlike the Bosch Cookit, the Cuisio X interface judiciously provides a search bar to better navigate the catalog.
When you select a recipe, you can access basic information: preparation time, cooking time and number of guests. It is unfortunate that we cannot modify this last parameter to automatically adjust the list of ingredients and preparation times. To date, only Moulinex offers this functionality on its Cookeo Touch. Never mind, the guided kitchen is rather well designed and the statements are quite clear. Surprisingly, it happens on some recipes that we have six phases within the same step when other recipes offer the real step by step: an action, a step.
The same automatic programs as those on board the i-GeniMix are available on the Cuisio X (kneading, steaming, simmering, grating / slicing or cleaning). These modes automatically adjust the program duration and the cooking or mixing temperature when necessary. Of course, we take advantage of a manual mode which will allow the user to select the duration of his cooking program (from 1 s to 90 min), the temperature (between 37 and 130 ° C in steps of 5 ° C). ) and the rotation speed of the blades (up to 12 + 1 turbo speed).
On this robot, we find a scale accurate to 5 g. During weighing, the screen exhibits some display latency, which can compromise a recipe if an ingredient (such as sugar or liquid) is added too quickly. You must therefore take your time when weighing to remedy the slight lack of responsiveness of the balance.
To accessorize its robot, Kitchencook offers the complete range: an interior steamer basket, an upper cooking basket, a mixer, a whisk, a four-blade knife, a spatula and a vegetable grater.
Quicker than a Monsieur Cuisine Connect, the Cuisio X Connect rises in temperature rather quickly at start-up since it takes 8 min 46 s to go from 20 to 40 ° C (when the Lidl robot achieved this feat in 20 min) . The change from 40 ° C to 55 ° C takes place in 9 min 10 s, which remains suitable. Where it gets complicated is when you have to go from 55 to 95 ° C, a step that takes 24 min here. Never mind, the simmering temperatures requested are perfectly respected. The temperature deviations obtained do not exceed 0.5 ° C, whether it is asked to reach 37 ° C (minimum temperature), 40 ° C, 55 ° C or 95 ° C.
On the other hand, the phenomenon does not reproduce when it comes to a browning. The robot performs a really very rapid rise in temperature (1 min 20 s) to reach 130 ° C. And by wanting to be too fast, the Cuisio X Connect gets too hot. We obtained a peak at 200 ° C in the tank (while its maximum range is 130 ° C). Fortunately, the temperature does come down eventually, but very slowly. In general, our probes revealed quite significant differences in browning: 165 ° C at the hottest point, 140 ° C on the right side and around 120 ° C at the bottom. But as soon as the temperature drops, the robot heats up again significantly and then drops. And so on…
Strong points
-
Compact design.
-
Bowl capacity.
-
Integrated scale.
-
Guided recipes and general interface.
-
Precise simmering cooking.
-
Simplified maintenance.
Weak points
-
Quality of materials.
-
Very slow to reach low temperatures.
-
Temperature which lacks homogeneity in browning and heats too much.
-
High noise level.
With its Cuisio X Connect, Auchan is bringing to the market a food processor with good value for money. Offering a user experience similar in every way to Thomson’s i-GeniMix, this food processor combines the good points (large touch screen, guided cooking, bowl capacity, etc.). The cooking performance is very good in simmering and the maintenance of the appliance does not pose any particular problem. Where the shoe pinches is in browning where the temperature obtained is too high and there is a lack of homogeneity.
