Auchan launches its cashless automated store

The customer identifies himself by means of a QR code and can go out with his purchases without having to present his credit card. The distributor hopes to be able to multiply this type of format.

Auchan is inspired by Amazon to make shopping easier for its customers and get closer to them. The northern distributor inaugurated this Friday a fully automated store, which he is testing in the enclosure of Edhec, a business school in Lille.

Like the Amazon Go stores, which the American e-merchant has developed in the United States and England, Auchan Go operates without any cash register. The customer enters the store using a QR code, “That the pandemic has helped to democratize”, underlines Jean-Denis Deweine, CEO of Auchan in France. Twenty-eight cameras installed within 38 m2 of this pilot store scrutinize products and customers, analyze their movements, to identify what the customer has picked up on the shelf. Once their shopping is finished, they can leave the store without having to present their credit card. This is a first in France. “Thanks to technology, we can offer a purchase without any friction, the worst friction being the