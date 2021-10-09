Audiences: “César Wagner” and “DALS” solid and neck and neck, F3 and TF1 Series Films in shape with the cinema

On this last evening of the week, France 2 shone thanks to its detective series “César Wagner”. The novelty with Gil Alma captured the attention of 4.12 million individuals according to Médiamétrie, for an audience share of 19.9% ​​of the general public (8.6% FRDA-50).

Last week, the return of “César Wagner” in the box had attracted 4.21 million individuals according to Médiamétrie, for a market share of 20.7%

Read also Hearings NRJ 12 deprograms its soap opera “Influences” for lack of audience

Hearings Youtube audiences: Who from McFly and Carlito, Squeezie, Sofyan or Theodort arrives …

Hearings Audiences access 8 pm: “En aparté” at the highest on Canal +, “Un si grand soleil” …

Hearings

Audiences access 19h: Nagui in the lead, the “19/20 national” in form, “C to you” …



For its fourth number marked by the departure of Jean-Baptiste Maunier, season 11 of “Dance with the stars” is second by a hair on TF1. The entertainment presented live by Camille Combal convinced 4.04 million aficionados, which represents an audience share of 20.3% among audiences aged 4 and over and a still very solid market share of 36 , 5% on women responsible for purchasing aged under fifty (FRDA-50). A target on which TF1 is a very large leader.

Last Friday, the program co-produced by BBC Studios France and TF1 Production was watched by 4.02 million people (20.2% 4+ / 34.0% FRDA-50).

France 3 was once again betting on a cinema offer with the broadcast of “Open Range”, an American western by and with Kevin Costner. The program was followed by 2.1 million moviegoers and 11.4% of the public (2.9% FRDA-50). Seven days ago, with the western “Pale Rider, the lonely rider”, an American film by and with Clint Eastwood, the channel had mobilized 1.76 million fans (9.5% of 4+).

“Hibernatus” boosts TF1 Séries Films

M6 follows with the American series “NCIS”, of which only an unpublished season 18 was broadcast. The premiere and rerun that opened the evening gathered an average of 1.98 million Mark Harmon fans for an audience share of 9.8% and a FRDA-50 market share of 13.1%. The only unprecedented one was able to count on 2.4 million French people (11.0% 4+ / 15.5% FRDA-50). Last week, “NCIS” had enthralled 2.03 million series fans for a 10.1% audience share.

As for the other channels, TF1 Séries Films won with “Hibernatus”, the famous film starring Louis de Funès which attracted 688,000 moviegoers, or 3.3% of the public (3.2% FRDA-50). Follows Patrick Sébastien and his “Sébastien Years” on C8 with 652,000 faithful and 3.8% of the public (1.6% FRDA-50). W9 then arrives with its Germany / Romanie football match which brought together 549,000 fans (2.6% 4+ / 1.4% FRDA-50).

The audience table is currently unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience.