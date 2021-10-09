Australia acquires twelve attack helicopters and one warplane from the United States

The Washington-Canberra agreement is definitely in good shape. The US government has decided to sell Australia twelve attack helicopters and a warplane for more than $ 1 billion, the State Department announced Friday (October 8th).

Australia, which has just sealed a strategic partnership with the United States and the United Kingdom, under the name “Aukus”, to counter the territorial ambitions of China, had asked to acquire twelve MH-60R helicopters and their equipment, valued at $ 985 million (approximately € 850 million).

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also “Australia includes the modernization of its submarine fleet in a diplomatic-military alliance more protective than that with France”

The US administration has warned Congress that it has decided to accept the request for this multirole device capable of being deployed aboard a ship for anti-surface or anti-submarine operations, but also for the rescue, refueling or transport.

“One of our most important allies in the Pacific”

Washington has also agreed to the sale to Canberra of a Boeing EA-18G Growler, a communications jamming aircraft, for $ 125 million (approximately € 108 million).





Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Submarine crisis: “The secrecy which surrounded the Aukus agreement is not a surprise”

“Australia is one of our most important allies in the Pacific”, underlines American diplomacy. “It is vital to the national interests of the United States that we help our allies to develop and maintain a robust and operational self-defense capability.”.

Australia already has twenty-four Seahawk helicopters and ten Growlers. The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom announced last month a strategic partnership including the supply of American nuclear-powered submarines to Canberra, with the corollary of the cancellation of a contract for twelve submarines. French sailors for nearly 60 billion euros.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Eighteen months of secret negotiations, a press point and a letter: how Aukus torpedoed the sale of French submarines to Australia