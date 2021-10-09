Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on suspicion of corruption announces his resignation

The conservative chancellor evokes “false accusations”, but says he wants to avoid “months of chaos or deadlock”.

Austrian Conservative Chancellor Sebastian kurz, suspected of being involved in a corruption case, announced his resignation on Saturday evening. “It would be irresponsible to slide into months of chaos or deadlock“, He declared to the press in Vienna, explaining to withdraw for”stability“Of the country while refuting”false accusations“. “I want to give way to avoid chaos“, He added, saying to have proposed the name of his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg, to succeed him.

Since the announcement Wednesday by the prosecution of the opening of an investigation against him for corruption, Sebastian Kurz was under pressure to withdraw. The 35-year-old leader had so far refused, denouncing allegations “made“. But the Greens, the government’s minority partners, have increased their criticism over the days.





On Friday, the vice-chancellor and leader of environmentalists, Werner Kogler, judged that Sebastian Kurz was “more able to perform his duties», After interviews with the leaders of the other parties. The Conservatives (ÖVP) must now nominate someone “irreproachableHe had estimated.

Parliament was also due to meet next Tuesday in an extraordinary session to vote on a motion of censure tabled by the opposition. Sebastian Kurz is believed to have used government funds in the past to secure favorable media coverage.

According to the prosecution, between 2016 and 2018, laudatory articles and opinion studies “partially manipulatedWould have been published in exchange for the purchase of advertising space by the Ministry of Finance, managed at the time by the Conservatives. Sebastian Kurz and nine other suspects, as well as three organizations, are under investigation for various offenses related to this case. Searches were carried out, in particular at the headquarters of the conservative ÖVP party and at the chancellery.