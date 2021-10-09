Auto: Ford Puma ST, even more feline

News See my news

The Ford Puma is now offered in an ST version (contraction of SporT).

At the beginning of the universe, the puma was a small feline. Much later, Ford made one nice sporty coupe. But a quarter of a century later, the Puma took the habit of a Compact SUV, considering that it is about a Fiesta hardly raised.

Quickly reached maturity, the Ford puma changed from a purr to a loud moan. In other words, its range of engines, geared towards sobriety, is completed with a ST version : a contraction of SporT, in a way a synonym of GTI, the famous acronym which contributes to the notoriety of competing brands.

In an automotive world where it is no longer a question of electricity or hybridization associated with the notion of economy and ecology, Ford gives back a little dream and driving pleasure with this Puma which only asked for to pounce and live his life.

A 0 to 100 km / h in 6’7

Fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S on 19-inch alloy rims, the Ford Puma ST has proven its true sporting character on the La Ferté-Gaucher circuit, in Seine-et-Marne. (© Philippe Lacroix)

To animate this Puma, the 3-cylinder 1.5-liter turbo delivering 200 hp from the sister Fiesta ST does the job perfectly, especially as its torque increases to 320 Nm.

Controlled by the same 6-speed manual gearbox as the Fiesta ST, with shortened final transmission ratio, the 0 to 100 km / h is achieved in 6”7 and the maximum speed is announced at 220 km / h.

To savor the abilities of this little monster, the La Ferté-Gaucher circuit, in Seine-et-Marne, was perfect. Wearing Michelin Pilot Sport 4S on 19-inch alloy wheels, it has proven its true sporting character.





The turbo pushes without ever running out of steam with an engine that easily climbs through the towers in a hoarse sound. The perfectly well-spaced gears and their rapid and precise changes contribute to the tone of the car.

A strong temperament …

For better cornering responsiveness, the steering of the Ford Puma ST is 25% more direct than that of the Puma Standard and to further appreciate the qualities of the chassis, a mechanical limited-slip differential is provided as an option, optimizing grip at forward to avoid understeer, especially when exiting tight curves. This € 1,100 option gives the right at the same time to the launch control function, selectable using the steering wheel controls, for ultra-fast stopped starts.

The interior is treated in the same sporting spirit, with heated and padded Recaro sports seats, an ST logo, Ford Performance scuff plates, a flattened leather steering wheel, gear lever trim and floor mats with metallic gray stitching.

A civilized Puma on demand

The Ford Puma ST offers good roominess. (© Philippe Lacroix)

On the road, however, the Puma ST knows how to behave in a more civilized manner. Moreover, Ford has planned four driving modes selectable: Normal, Eco (engine mapping and throttle response are configured for optimized fuel consumption), Sport and Circuit.

The 3-cylinder can also deactivate or reactivate a cylinder in 14 milliseconds, which makes it possible to save fuel, display a consumption of around 7 l / 100 km and go below the € 1,000 penalty mark. !

Finally, it should be remembered the good habitability of the Puma and the generosity of the rear seats, such as that of its 456-liter trunk.

