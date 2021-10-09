Back to school flop, the series “Influences” of NRJ 12 is already deprogrammed

“We didn’t think we could do worse than the last seasons of Angels… ”, Admits, on condition of anonymity, an employee of the NRJ group. After three weeks of broadcasting at 5:55 pm, NRJ 12 has finally announced the deprogramming of “Influences”, its daily series launched on September 20 which plunges into the world of influencer agencies where various personalities meet very much followed on social networks. . Enough to put an end to an industrial disaster: 19,000 faithful on average for the unpublished, and morning reruns which attracted 0 viewers. Nine times less than “Les vacances des Anges” at the start of 2021. Only the block of five episodes, on Saturday at 9:30 am, will be kept to sell the fifty remaining unreleased tracks.

One more snub for the channel, which has had a series of disappointments for several years. However, the management believed strongly in “Influences”. “They saw the success ofHere it all begins on TF 1. And they said to themselves that there was an audience, confides an employee of the group. But the Twelve does not have the budget of a large chain. “

A casting done at the last minute

To launch the machine, the management teamed up with La Grosse Équipe and JLA, the company of Jean-Luc Azoulay, which produced “The mysteries of love” at controlled costs but with success for TMC. In the spring, the project got underway. At the helm, Antoine Henriquet and Stéphane Joffre, former director of programs for NRJ 12. “Two men who have never done fiction, and it shows”, we laugh in the corridors of another channel.



Quickly, the delays appear untenable. The first scenarios arrive at the beginning of May, for a shoot in July. “We took one or two years to work non-stop to put together Tomorrow belongs to us, recalls a manager of TF 1. Wanting to create everything in three months is just impossible. “” The casting was done at the last minute, there were people who planted them at the last moment … It was complicated, says an actor. And there was no real star, no lead product. “Are despite everything announced Patrice Maktav, former of the” Star Academy “, Yannick Motlai of” Married at first sight “or the singer Indra.

A failure that risks leaving traces

Despite everything, the fiction arrives on the air on September 20, with a week behind schedule initially planned. Barely 30,000 people follow this launch. And only 7,000 the next day. Internally, the atmosphere is freezing. Jean-Paul Baudecroux, the big boss, gets involved. But first decides to give “Influences” a month to prove itself. “Except that Jean-Paul saw that it didn’t work. And he does not want to take the risk of it damaging the entire NRJ brand, ”confides an executive of the group. “On the set, everything was going well, admits an actor. We were not reported to the hearings, even if we read that it was not working. Above all, we saw new ones arriving, like Lou Pernaut, Jean-Pierre’s daughter. Now, we will have to find the motivation to shoot the end… ”