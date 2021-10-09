Ballon d’Or: Neymar, the strange argument of FF

The presence of Neymar (29 years old, 5 games and 1 goal in L1 this season) in the list of 30 players nominated for the Ballon d’Or caused a stir on social networks on Friday (see yesterday’s news at 8:59 p.m.). And for good reason, despite second place in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain and the Copa America final disputed with Brazil, the attacking midfielder only scored 9 club goals in 2021, including ?? 6 on penalty. A choice “marketing” say some, and the magazine France Football did not really deny in its edition of Saturday.





“Why is he in the list? More on his reputation than on his performances in 2021, where he was again injured at the end of winter, can we read in FF. But he remains an exceptional player, capable of making the decision with a gesture, a goal, a pass or a penalty. Together with Lionel Messi, he was voted best player of the Copa America after leading Brazil in the final. ” Other players, like his club teammate and compatriot Marquinhos, could also have claimed a place in the 30, but they probably still have to work on their “reputation”.

