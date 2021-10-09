basil would have virtues against disease

The most common foods can have amazing powers. And for good reason, scientists have discovered that a molecule present in basil has a positive effect on the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.

This is a compound called fenchol, which is found in basil and some other plants of the genus Aster. This molecule, identified by researchers at the University of Florida (United States) could intervene in the molecular mechanism connecting the intestine to the brain.

Because, in fact, particularly studied by doctors, the intestinal microbiota which constitutes all the microorganisms living in our digestive tract, would be involved in the appearance of neurodegenerative disease such as Alzheimer’s, or mental illness such as depression. .

The role of fenchol

In Alzheimer’s patients the activation of the FFAR2 receptor by certain short-chain fatty acids (SCFA) is deficient. In addition, the amount of SCFA is often reduced in older patients.

In order to compensate for this loss, scientists at the University of Florida, led by professor of neurosurgery Hariom Yadav, searched among thousands of natural compounds, which one best activates the FFAR2 receptor. This is how they isolated fenchol, present in basil but also in mustard or grapes.





The experiments for this study, published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Science, were performed on mice and worms with Alzheimer’s disease. They show that diet could play a role in reducing the risk of developing this condition.

However, there is no point in stuffing yourself with basil in the hope of treating the disease, further research in humans will be necessary to confirm these initial results.