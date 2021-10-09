Battlefield 2042: Beta Now Open to Everyone | Xbox one

The Battlefield 2042 beta is now available to all players as of this morning at 11 a.m. The entire community now has access to the Orbital map in Conquest mode. The opportunity to discover the game throughout the weekend despite the bugs and concerns raised by the players.

EA focused on optimizing its game

Accessible for a few days for EA Play members and players who have pre-ordered the game, this beta has been the subject of much debate since its release. Indeed, graphical bugs and session connection problems are legion and DICE has every interest in correcting them given the wait behind the last Battlefield.

In this last tweet, the Battlefield Community Manager clarified that the teams would be on a war footing to resolve all the concerns raised by the players and would make sure that these 2 days of play passed in the best possible way.

The Swedish studio still wanted to remind that this beta did not reflect the current state of the game and that the version presented dated several months ago. It is hoped that the developers will keep their promises as well with regard to the bugs as to the many cheaters and stalkers.





The Battlefield 2042 beta is now available to everyone through October 10 on Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. The game will be released on November 19 on these same platforms.