Bear: Alain Souchon’s son reveals what he deprives himself of because of his father …

It is often difficult to assert yourself when growing up with famous parents. It is also difficult to escape a question about mom or dad during an interview. Ours, Alain Souchon’s son, often bends over backwards. The musician, back with a brand new album, Mitsouko, spoke of his relationship with his father in an interview with Nice morning, published on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

“It was never a big deal. I’m not complaining, it gave me wings. I’m not talking about enjoying a famous name or getting piston but how lucky I was to grow up in a song-filled vibe“Says Ours, who did inherit his father’s musical talent. But it can sometimes be cruel to compare yourself:”It is paradoxical but I have the impression of managing it less well today. Before, I lived in London with my music group, far from my father’s paws. And then when I got to the age he was when he wrote his big albums, it got more complicated“.





Maybe Bear is a little extreme, but he refrains from certain Alain Souchon trademarks in his texts and compositions. “When I work on a text, sometimes I think to myself: ‘Damn, my father says it in this song’. I refrain from certain words like ‘sentimental’ or refrains. But it is okay ! It is above all a lot of happiness. We love each other and talk to each other every day“he smiles.

In the past, Ours did not hesitate to requisition his father’s ripe ear to develop his creations. But this time he made his album Mitsouko alone. “He likes it, but hey, he’s not objective, I’m his son“, he jokes. A great bond.