Behind the Facebook breakdown, the media’s dependence on a monopoly

All over the world, thousands of Internet users have welcomed the recent Facebook outage and the time freed up. If the argument may make you smile, these Internet users are ignoring a major issue: in some countries, Facebook or its subsidiaries such as WhatsApp have become key players in accessing information.

For more than six hours, this Monday, October 4, not the slightest Facebook post, not the slightest message on Messenger or WhatsApp, not the slightest chat story on Instagram. The failure, historical, would be due to an error during an update. Deprived of access, most Internet users have fallen back on other applications or took the opportunity to take a break from their ultra-connected life.

But in the newsrooms of many countries, the affair, if it continued, could have taken a more unpleasant turn. Facebook, and by extension its WhatsApp and Instagram applications, are vital information relays. They are “infomediaries”, intermediaries who allow journalists to reach a large part of their audiences. In some countries even, Facebook and WhatsApp have become the main information superhighways: news goes directly to the user, without having to look for it.

Structural factors

If this is less the case in countries such as France or the United Kingdom, in Brazil for example, Facebook applications are essential media players. ” The Reuters Institute’s digital news report from 2021 shows that 47% of Brazilians surveyed use Facebook for information, and 43% WhatsApp », Decrypts Camila Mont’Alverne, post-doctoral researcher at the Reuters Institute at the University of Oxford. And Brazil is far from being an isolated case. Many countries, such as Tunisia, Senegal, India and South Africa are particularly fond of these two social networks for information. In Nigeria, the proportions are even greater than in Brazil: 65% of people use WhatsApp to follow the news, 53% Facebook. The dependence is great, because if so many people reach news sites through these means, it is as many visitors less for the sites when these relays no longer work.

However, this dependence varies from country to country. Only 23% of Britons polled by the Reuters Institute say they get information on Facebook and 14% on WhatsApp. For the Reuters Institute researcher, the thing is explained by structural factors: ” In the UK there is a high concentration of the media system, like the BBC, people have a strong emotional connection with these media and will tend to go to them for information. In Brazil, Nigeria, or even India, the links are not so strong. “Even more, the researcher specifies that in these countries, the audience has difficulties in accessing the media:” They don’t always have the money to pay for a subscription or the habit of going specifically to see certain media rather than others. “





The issue of outside the telephone plan is also very important. In several African or Latin American countries, as was once the case in France, cellular data is unlimited if you use Facebook or WhatsApp, but not if you use a browser or other application. For fear of additional costs, Internet users can then avoid going directly to media sites through a search engine. The links disseminated in WhatsApp discussions or shared by Facebook friends then make the link between the media and its audience.

Benefits and risks

Why do the media inflict such dependence on these social networks? For Camila Mont’Alverne, the answer is simple: “ The potential audience is there: media that do without social networks generally have a smaller audience than those that use them. “Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, cumulated 6.1 billion accounts in 2021, or the equivalent of tens of hundreds of millions of individuals. In some countries even, Facebook and WhatsApp have become journalistic tools that link journalists and their audiences. ” Some media have WhatsApp accounts, with groups where individuals can suggest topics to cover or find the latest news posted on the media’s website. », Illustrates the Oxford researcher.

These benefits come with risks: an even deeper dependence on social networks which, when they break down, cut all links between the audience and the media. However, frequentation of a site is a vital economic stake for a press company, recalls Camila Mont’Alverne: “ When Facebook or Instagram is no longer working, it is very hard for the media to maintain a good level of traffic on their sites. For some media, I think such a failure can even be very critical. “

To this dependence is added the omnipresence on these networks of false information. Infox shared by the supporters of the two Brazilian presidential candidates of 2018 as a reminder: news shared by so-called reliable sites rub shoulders with many fake news. ” WhatsApp has a particular problem: it is an enclosed, secure space, it is difficult for researchers to know what they share, how users use this tool. », Admits the researcher. At the same time, this makes the job more difficult for journalists: fake news can circulate in closed groups for a certain time, before a media outlet seizes it to verify it.

If a total and very long-lasting blackout seems unlikely, the crash at the start of the week reminds one thing: by owning so many other “infomediaries” itself, Facebook has created a monopoly situation on which the media are dependent. And when Facebook goes down and its third-party apps do, a big part of the bond that connects media to their audiences breaks down.

In Europe and the United States, debates are underway to break Facebook’s monopoly by prohibiting it from owning these different applications. An important stake for Camila Mont’Alverne: “ When you consider that these platforms have an impact not only on the way people inform themselves, but also on the way they manage their business, because some use WhatsApp to communicate with their customers or obtain payments, this is a problem. that one company owns them all. “Still, the laws are struggling to follow and the end of the Facebook monopoly does not yet seem relevant, although the testimonies of whistleblowers as Frances Haugen could push governments to legislate.

►To read also: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp failure: “The question of digital centralism is raised”