Beijing calls for increased coal production amid power shortage

BEIJING / SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Chinese authorities have ordered more than 70 mines in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to increase their coal production by nearly 100 million tonnes as the country faces power cuts and coal shortages.

Inner Mongolia is China’s second-largest coal-producing region, with just over one billion tonnes of coal produced in 2020, more than a quarter of the national total, according to official data.

This production, however, fell by 8% in 2020 and fell every month between April and July in 2021 as Beijing launched an anti-corruption investigation targeting the coal sector last year, leading to a drop in production.

In a notice published on October 7, the regional energy department of Inner Mongolia told local authorities that 72 mines in the region could increase their production capacity immediately, if the security conditions are met.

The 72 mines listed by the Inner Mongolia Energy Bureau, most of which are surface mines, have an annual capacity of 178.45 million tonnes.





According to the opinion, they could increase their production capacity by 98.35 million tonnes in total, according to calculations by Reuters.

The proposed increase would represent nearly 3% of the total consumption of Chinese thermal coal.

An official from the region’s energy office confirmed the authenticity of the notice but declined to say how long this production restart could last.

“This shows that the government is serious in its desire to increase local coal production to alleviate the shortage,” said a Beijing-based broker, who said the actual increase in production could take two to three months. .

“This will help alleviate the coal shortage but will not be able to eliminate the problem,” said Lara Dong, director at IHS Markit.

(Reporting Chen Aizhu, Muyu Xu and Tom Daly; with the contribution of David Stanway; French version Anait Miridzhanian, editing by Sophie Louet)