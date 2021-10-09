Ben Whishaw thinks James Bond deserves a radical change after Daniel Craig

For Ben Whishaw, who plays the character of Q in the latest James Bond films, the franchise needs a “radical” change after Die can wait and the departure of Daniel Craig. “I don’t know what it should be, but I feel like it should be something rather radical, something really different. It has changed and it must continue to change. We live in a different time now, ”said the actor in an interview with Variety.





Ben Whishaw sees a change that would re-anchor the franchise in the present: choosing an actor openly gay to succeed Daniel Craig.

A progress

“My God, can you imagine that?” It would be quite an extraordinary thing. I really believe we should be working to live in a world where anyone can play anything and it would be really great if someone’s sexuality didn’t matter to get a role like that. I think that would be real progress, ”said Ben Whishaw thoughtfully in another interview this time around with Attitude.

This could bring grist to production when it comes to making the difficult choice of a successor to Daniel craig. But by then, the British actor has a good few weeks ahead of him at the box office before finally returning his registration number, since Die can wait just arrived in theaters last Wednesday.