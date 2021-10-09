Besançon: a high school student stabs a comrade several times for “a look”

A 17-year-old young man was taken into custody on Friday for injuring a comrade with a knife because of “a look” exchanged in the corridors of the Pergaud high school in Besançon, the city prosecutor said. The alleged aggressor was arrested on the spot by the police and taken into police custody. He should be presented to a children’s judge on Saturday, according to public prosecutor Étienne Manteaux.
A previous dispute between the two high school students: the injured boy had testified in proceedings for “harassment” against the alleged assailant. This was the subject of a reminder to the law last April as part of this procedure, said the magistrate. Friday at the end of the morning, the two young people of the same age crossed in the corridors of their school establishment and, “for a glance”, a fight broke out, explained Étienne Manteaux to AFP.
The injured hand
One of them then took out a knife and struck the other several times in the back, tearing his down jacket but not injuring him. However, while trying to disarm the attacker, the victim then injured his hand, specified Mr. Manteaux, and not the leg contrary to what had been indicated at first. The injured was transported to Besançon hospital for “superficial injuries”, police said. He was able to get out of the hospital during the day.