Besançon: a high school student stabs a comrade several times for “a look”

A 17-year-old young man was taken into custody on Friday for injuring a comrade with a knife because of “a look” exchanged in the corridors of the Pergaud high school in Besançon, the city prosecutor said. The alleged aggressor was arrested on the spot by the police and taken into police custody. He should be presented to a children’s judge on Saturday, according to public prosecutor Étienne Manteaux.

A previous dispute between the two high school students: the injured boy had testified in proceedings for “harassment” against the alleged assailant. This was the subject of a reminder to the law last April as part of this procedure, said the magistrate. Friday at the end of the morning, the two young people of the same age crossed in the corridors of their school establishment and, “for a glance”, a fight broke out, explained Étienne Manteaux to AFP.



The injured hand