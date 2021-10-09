“Beside the plate”, “unease” … Jean Paul Gaultier vilified by Internet users on his way of judging

The weeks go by and look the same for Jean Paul Gaultier. In the costume of a jury member Dance with the stars on TF1, it is not unanimous. On social networks, his interventions were once again very criticized this Friday, October 8.
After two years of absence, Dance with the stars has had a makeover. If the TF1 program is still presented by Camille Combal, apart from the presence of the historic juror Chris Marques, who has become a referent member, the program jury has been renewed. If the dancers François Alu, from the Paris Opera, and Denitsa Ikonomova, who won the competition four times, no longer have to prove their legitimacy, the presence of jean paul Gaultier less unanimous. This Friday, October 8, the program followed by 4 million viewers was marked by the elimination of the star of Choristers Jean-Baptiste Maunier, but also by interventions of the couturier highly criticized on social networks. “It is only me who finds that Jean Paul Gaultier is completely off the plate in his comments and notes? “, can we read on Twitter. “No no, it is not very useful“, replied a user.
“Feeling uneasy every time he speaks”
“I’m sorry but Jean Paul, his comments, it looks like me taking an oral exam without having revised“, summed up a Twitter user with humor. “Jean Paul ???? I feel unwell every time he speaks”, “The biggest mystery of 2021 is still Jean Paul Gaultier juror who literally judges everything except dance”, write on the social network of Internet users marked by certain exchanges of the evening which left them perplexed. Example : “Jean Paul Gaultier what did you think of the dance of Wejdene? “ Stylist’s response: “Well, I love her cut and her outfit, she is just sublime!” “Jean paul Gaultier, I don’t know if he understood that the dance should be noted and not the dress style “, posted a user on Twitter. “Jean Paul, it is just used to judge the ptdr outfits”, outbid another.
“Unable to say if the fox-trotting technique is impeccable”
These many reviews, the fashion star had foreseen. “Obviously, I will be unable to tell if the foxtrot technique is impeccable but I’m going to let my emotions speak, say what I felt when I saw. Precise steps, absolutely not. But that’s not what people want from me “, explained Jean Paul Gaultier in the columns of TV-Leisure early September. “The feeling of Jean Paul Gaultier is similar to that of the viewer who knows nothing about it to the technique “, sliced the former dancer of Dance with the stars, Marie Denigot, in an interview that she gave us a few hours before the premium of this Friday, October 8.
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias