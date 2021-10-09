Biden authorizes transfer of Trump records to commission investigating assault on Capitol Hill

US President Joe Biden authorized Friday, October 8, the transmission of archives relating to the acts of his predecessor Donald Trump on January 6, during the assault on the Capitol, to a parliamentary commission of inquiry which divides Washington. The elected officials at the head of this commission threatened to prosecute those close to the former Republican president who refused to cooperate in its work.

This “special commissionOf the House of Representatives was set up to assess the role played by Donald Trump in the attack led by his supporters on the seat of Congress, when elected officials certified the victory of Joe Biden in the presidential election.

Denouncing a “imposture», Most of the Republican elected officials refused to participate. The former president, for his part, invoked the prerogatives of the executive to keep certain information secret to prevent the national archives from handing over to this commission a whole series of documents related to his actions on January 6 (reports of meetings, emails, messages …).





Trump denies responsibility

But Joe Biden “determined that it was not legitimate to invoke a presidential prerogativeTo block this transfer, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said during a press briefing. “The President considers it of the utmost importance for Congress and Americans to have a full view of today’s events, in order to prevent them from happening again“, She justified. The commission also sent summonses in September to four relatives of the former president, so that they provide him with other documents and that they testify before it. According to the American press, Donald Trump asked them not to cooperate.

Former councilor Steve Bannon “said he would try to hide behind a vague reference to the former president’s privileges“, Confirmed Friday the elected Democrat Bennie Thompson and his Republican colleague Liz Cheney, who head this commission. “We will not allow any witnesses to defy a legal injunction or play the clock, and we will promptly examine the possibility of criminal prosecution for obstructing the work of Congress.“, They threatened in a statement.

Donald Trump, who still enjoys great popularity among Republican voters, denies responsibility for the assault on Congress. His grip on the Republican Party has already allowed him to be acquitted in February after a trial in Congress for “incitement to insurgency“.