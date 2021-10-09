Big flash sales at Darty plus up to € 90 offered as a gift card

Like Fnac, Darty offers until Monday, October 11, 2021, to recover assets in the form of a gift card by placing an order on their site. Thus, every 200 € is 30 € that you can accumulate, with a limit limited to 90 €. 4K TV, gaming PC, sound bar, headphones, connected watch: there is something for everyone.

Darty offers until Monday, October 11, 1 p.m., to receive up to € 90 in vouchers by email while shopping at their place. It works quite simply, in increments of € 30 for every € 200 spent. Thus, if you buy a product between 200 and 399 €, you will have 30 €. Between 400 and 599 €: 60 €. And if you buy for more than 600 €, you will have 90 € because the offer is capped at that amount.

Nothing could be simpler to take advantage of it, even if there is a little subtlety for Fnac / Fnac + members. But let’s focus on Darty first.

First go to the flash sale page to browse the products.

to browse the products. Add to cart what interests you.

On the shopping cart page, at the bottom, under the sentence “Use an advantage code or a coupon”, write “DARTY30” in capital letters and without the quotes.

A message will then appear at the top of the page: “Complete your order and receive € XXX as a DARTY gift card.” XXX corresponding to either 30, 60 or 90 € depending on the amount of your purchases.

Finalize your order and once it has been validated, you will receive your gift card by email, credited with the corresponding amount.

If you are an Fnac member, it is possible to have this amount credited directly to your Fnac account. To do this, you must have linked your Fnac card to your Darty account. To do this, go to “My Customer Area”, then “My Personal Data” and see the “My Loyalty Cards” insert.

Once you have successfully linked your Fnac card to your Darty account, you can start shopping. But when entering the code “DARTY30”, enter the code “FNAC30” instead. Thus, the value of the gift card will be credited directly to your member.

Note that some restrictions are in place for the offer: it does not relate to telephony, certain brands such as Devialet, Bang & Olufsen, the new iPad 9 and Mini, the Apple Watch Series 7 or even TV Samsung. To be sure to enjoy it, do not hesitate to test by putting the item you like in the basket and test the code to see if the validation message appears.

Some examples of interesting products to take advantage of the offer

Sony WF1000XM4 Active Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones

To win a € 30 gift card or to pool on your Fnac account, you can indulge yourself in the excellent wireless active noise reduction headphones WF1000XM4 by Sony. Small and understated, they are IPX4 certified and can therefore be worn perfectly in the rain or during a workout. Their autonomy is impressive since they can remain on with noise reduction activated for 9 hours! And 12 hours without!





Using the official Headphones Connect app, you will be able to configure these headphones in great detail. Automatic standby, pause when you remove one, equalizer, speak-to-chat, adaptive noise reduction control… Finally, note that the Alexa and Google Assistant connected assistants are natively supported by the Sony WF1000XM4. Displayed at € 279, they allow you to pocket a € 30 gift card.

Samsung HW-Q600A Dolby Atmos sound bar

Are you looking for a sound bar worthy of the name and a 60 € gift voucher? Then the Dolby Atmos compatible Samsung HW-Q600A should meet all your expectations. This 3.1.2 sound bar consists of a 98 x 5.8 x 10.5 cm bar and a 20.5 x 35.3 x 30.3 cm subwoofer. For connectivity, it is equipped with an HDMI input and output (ARC compatible), as well as an optical S / PDIF input.

In addition to its compatibility with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X technology, it is equipped with Q-Symphony. So, if you have a Samsung TV, you can sync the sound from the Samsung TV to the soundbar to improve the quality. With a price of € 429 and a € 60 gift card up for grabs, it’s an excellent investment.

The Philips 65PUS8545 The One 4K LED TV

Pocket a € 90 gift card and enjoy a new 4K TV with the Philips 65PUS8545 The One for € 699 at Darty. This very beautiful 65 “screen with Ambilight on 3 sides is a Smart TV where it is possible to install and watch all the most popular streaming platforms. Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video, YouTube, Twitch, Rakuten TV, etc. .

It is compatible with HDR10, HDR10 +, HDR HLG and Dolby Vision technologies. And thanks to Ultra Resolution, specific to Philips TVs, content below 4K is automatically upscaled. It has four HDMI ports (HDMI 2.0 with ARC port) and two USB ports (2.0) in addition to an Ethernet port. Finally, the Dolby Atmos sound on the 2×10 Watts RMS speakers allows total immersion in your films and video games.

