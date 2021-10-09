TF1 capture Bilal Hassani and Dita von Teese in the final of “DALS”? The fans believe it

TELEVISION – Season 11 of “Dancing with the Stars” continues to play on the nerves of its fans. The program aired this Friday, October 8 introduced a new event which put the ten remaining competitors in danger.





During this bonus, TF1 organized a new challenge with the “duel” event, opposing the couples that each star forms with a dancer.

The running order was determined based on the ranking of the previous week. The pair that came first on last week’s show faced the one that came in second, Bilal Hassani and Jordan Mouillerac vs Dita von Teese and Christophe Licata.

An ordeal that troubled the fans, as you can see below. On Twitter, the latter felt that the two candidates had such a good level that it was very difficult to decide between them and that they had their place in the final. A final face-to-face that could take place, Bilal as Dita having been qualified this Friday for the following week.