Bottas on mission to slow down Verstappen’s progress on Sunday | F1only.fr

At Mercedes, Finland’s Valtteri Bottas will once again serve as a buffer to slow down Red Bull driver Max Verstappen in the race this Sunday at the Turkish Grand Prix, while his teammate Lewis Hamilton was fined ten positions. after receiving a new engine.

As in Russia during the last race, the Finn will have the task of positioning himself in front of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull at the start, in order to slow down the Dutchman’s progress and allow his teammate Lewis Hamilton to come back up.

After the first day of testing this Friday in Istanbul, the two Mercedes drivers finished ahead of the two Red Bull drivers, which bodes well for the rest of the weekend for the German manufacturer’s team: ” We have had a solid day; both cars have a good pace in one lap and in the long runs. ” explains Andrew Shovlin, engineering director at Mercedes.



“We had to tweak the settings a bit during the day as the track had more grip than we expected but it looks like we ended up in about the right spot. “





” We need to sift through the data to understand where the three compounds in tires are in terms of pace and degradation; we expected them to suffer a bit more given the high energy turns here, but they seem to be holding up surprisingly well. “

” It looks like other teams came in with the same preconceptions as we saw a lot of softer tires being used throughout the day. The indications from free practice are that it will be quite a challenge for Lewis to overtake on the track, but we are looking at all the options available to us in terms of strategy and car setup to allow us to fight back on Sunday. “

” Valtteri had a good start to the weekend and seemed to have the advantage over Max today. We are going to work hard to try to keep this advantage because it is obviously a big boost for both championships if we can put Valtteri ahead on Saturday and Sunday. “

