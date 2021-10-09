Brazil crosses the threshold of 600,000 deaths from Covid

Brazil exceeded the threshold of 600,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Friday and specialists believe that the pandemic is still far from being under control, despite the drop in the number of daily deaths allowed by the advance of vaccination.

With 600,425 dead in total, 615 on Friday alone, this country of 213 million inhabitants deplores the second worst death toll in the world after the United States, which has passed the 700,000 dead mark, with a population of 35% more high.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health, considered underestimated by scientists, also show 21.5 million cases of contamination in total, including 18,172 during the last 24 hours.

“The situation has improved, but we must not let our guard down,” Margareth Dalcolmo, pulmonologist and researcher at Fiocruz, a benchmark public health institute, told AFP.

According to her, we can only say that the pandemic is controlled when “about 80% of the population will be fully immune”, which is still far from being the case.

To date, 71.4% of Brazilians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but only 45.9% have completed the full immunization cycle.

According to a study published last week by Fiocruz, 11% of people who received a first dose are late for the second, while the elderly begin to receive a third injection.

The immunization campaign began at the end of January, several weeks after most European countries, a delay attributed by specialists to the lack of anticipation of the government in the acquisition of doses.

– Fear of variants –

But the situation is much better than three months ago, when vaccination was still skidding, and around 2,000 Brazilians were dying from Covid-19 every day.

The average daily death rate fell below 1,000 at the end of July, before falling gradually in August to stabilize around 500 during September.

“We are still far from seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, the situation remains worrying,” tempers Domingos Alves, researcher at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Sao Paulo (USP) in Ribeirao Preto.





According to him, Brazil is not immune to an explosion of cases because of the Delta variant, already the majority in many regions of the country, or the appearance of new variants that are resistant to vaccines.

Despite the concerns of epidemiologists, many large cities, such as Rio de Janeiro, are continuing their plan to return to normal activity, by requiring a vaccination certificate to enter in particular tourist places or sports halls.

But unlike the rules in force in many European countries, the health pass is not required in bars and restaurants.

The matches of the Brazilian football championship began to receive audiences again last weekend and the mayor of Rio Eduardo Paes assured that the carnival festivities would take place “without restriction” in February 2022.

In Rio as in Sao Paulo, the authorities are also planning to lift the obligation to wear a mask outdoors from the second half of October.

– Chaotic management –

For Margareth Dalcolmo, a resumption of activity in a forced march could have “disastrous consequences”.

She also criticizes the lack of “national coordination” of anticovid policies on the part of the government of Jair Bolsonaro, which has continued to be in denial since the start of the pandemic.

In mid-September, the health ministry recommended that states suspend vaccination of adolescents, which was finally resumed a week later, in the face of an avalanche of criticism.

This chaotic management of the health crisis by a president who is still unvaccinated has been scrutinized for several months by a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (ICC), which is expected to deliver its report on October 20, with heavy charges against the government.

According to Domingos Alves, “at least half” of the 600,000 deaths from Covid-19 could have been avoided if the vaccination campaign had started “two months earlier”, because March and April 2021 were the two deadliest months.

On Friday morning, the NGO Rio de Paz paid tribute to the victims of the Covid by exhibiting 600 white handkerchiefs hung on clotheslines on the famous Copacabana beach.