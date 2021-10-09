Brazil exceeds the threshold of 600,000 dead

More than 600,000 people have died from Covid-19 in a year and a half of the pandemic in Brazil, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday, October 8, when the advance of vaccination is lowering the number of daily deaths. On Friday morning, the NGO Rio de Paz paid tribute to the victims of the Covid by exhibiting 600 white handkerchiefs hung on clotheslines on the famous Copacabana beach.

The latest official report from the ministry reports 600,425 deaths and 21,550,730 cases of contamination, figures largely underestimated according to specialists, in the second most bereaved country in the world after the United States.

“The situation has improved, but we must not let our guard down“, Margareth Dalcolmo, pulmonologist and researcher at Fiocruz, a benchmark public health institute, told AFP. According to her, we can only say that the pandemic is under control when “about 80% of the population will be fully immune», Which is still far from being the case.





Fear of variants

To date, 71.4% of Brazilians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but only 45.9% have completed the full immunization cycle. According to a study published last week by Fiocruz, 11% of people who received a first dose are late for the second, while the elderly begin to receive a third injection. The immunization campaign began at the end of January, several weeks after most European countries, a delay attributed by specialists to the lack of anticipation of the government in the acquisition of doses.

But the situation is much better than three months ago, when vaccination was still skidding, and around 2,000 Brazilians were dying from Covid-19 every day. The average daily death rate fell below 1000 at the end of July, before falling gradually in August to stabilize around 500 during September.

“We are still far from seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, the situation remains worrying“, Tempers Domingos Alves, researcher at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Sao Paulo (USP) in Ribeirao Preto. According to him, Brazil is not immune to an explosion of cases because of the Delta variant, already the majority in many regions of the country, or the appearance of new variants that are resistant to vaccines.

