Brussels urges Greece, Croatia to investigate after report of violent pushbacks

The affair could cause a lot of stir in the countries concerned, but also at European level. Surveys published on Wednesday in several media, including the German magazine Spiegel and the French daily Release, document a migrant return strategy orchestrated by police “special units”, supported in part by EU funds, in Croatia, Greece and Romania. Journalists rely in particular on video recordings.

European Union Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, who said she was “extremely worried”, met this Thursday evening with the Greek and Croatian interior ministers. “We must protect our external borders but we must also protect our values,” she assures us.





The Swedish official welcomed the decision of the Croatian authorities, announced on Thursday, to open “a vast investigation” to establish the facts. “The minister was shocked,” she said. “Croatia made the right decision, is taking it seriously, is doing an investigation to determine what really happened, and I expect Greece to do the same,” she said. , pinning the “difference” between the reactions of the two countries.

Greece on the defensive

The Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi had this Thursday “categorically denied the allegations of refoulements” and refused to “apologize for the continued commitment” of Greece to “dismantle human trafficking networks and protect the borders of the Europe ”. He also considered that the new migration pact currently under negotiation between the Twenty-Seven must “be more offensive on the issue of solidarity” between the member states, so that “the burden” is distributed “equally” between the countries. first arrivals and the rest.

Very vehemently, he urges the European Union to “do more to apply the agreement” between Brussels and Ankara which provides for Turkey to take back unsuccessful migrants from the right of asylum, in exchange for European financial support. On his arrival at a meeting of EU interior ministers in Luxembourg, Notis Mitarachi nevertheless assured “that of course Greece will investigate these allegations”.