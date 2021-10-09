More

    Camavinga already has a nickname at Real Madrid

    Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid may have had a mixed start to the season in terms of its results and collective performances, Eduardo Camavinga (18) remains a glimmer of hope for the future. Well integrated in the locker room of the Casa Blanca since his arrival in the summer transfer window, the former midfielder of Stade Rennais has already told that his new teammates have already made a small place in the Merengue locker room. ..

    “It’s a secret, I can’t say anything”

    ” Everything went well. I was surprised. They are humble players who put me directly at ease, he explained in Ouest France. They make me some jokes even if I don’t speak Spanish well… What kind of jokes? With Luka (Modric) and Karim (Benzema), they call me… It’s a secret, I can’t say anything (laughs). But they call me by another first name. It means that I am well integrated. We can not wait to know the new nickname in question.

