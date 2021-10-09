Can the American giant of “hyper-consumption” Costco impose itself in France?

Four years after opening its first store, Costco is preparing to open a second in Ile-de-France. A slower pace than expected despite the enthusiasm of customers for this concept of club-warehouse with subscription.

Levi’s jeans, Karcher’s, toilet paper, huge packets of pasta and rice or Cristal Roederer champagne and even a 40-carat diamond necklace at 300,000 euros … These are the types of products you can find at Costco store in Villebon-sur-Yvette (Essonne).

Open since 2017, this first store in France of the American giant of mass distribution (Costco is the world number 2 in the sector with 192 billion dollars in turnover) has succeeded in establishing itself in its catchment area.

Despite the pandemic, activity has not weakened and this 10,500 m² warehouse is expected to generate 140 million euros in annual turnover (fiscal year ended at the end of September), i.e. an increase of more than 16% in one year . The basket at Costco is very high with 165 euros of purchases per customer on average.

“In 2020, it was a roller coaster, recognizes Gary Swindells, the president of the French subsidiary. The start was very strong and after, it was more difficult with the transport restrictions, the curfews that forced us to close at 5:30 p.m., non-essential departments close … But despite that, we have continued to make progress. Since we opened in 2017, each year is better than the last. “

To shop at Costco, you must be a member of the club, that is to say take out a subscription of 36 euros per year. As in a Metro store, only cardholders can enter and do their shopping. In return, customers benefit from very attractive prices (between 5 and 35% reduction) often lower than in e-commerce. And this on basic food products as well as on equipment products (TVs, household appliances) or even luxury products such as jewelry, vintage champagne or caviar.

Two stores in 10 years

Costco’s secret: few products (3,500 references, 10 to 20 times less than in a hypermarket), it buys very large volumes and hardly margin on the products sold. It’s the subscriptions paid by customers that make Costco profitable.

This concept which is all the rage in the United States did not seem to put off the French. In four years, Costco has succeeded through word of mouth (it does not advertise) to convince 102,000 French customers to take out a subscription. Including family members and company employees, that makes 165,000 Costco cards in circulation in France. Mainly from individuals.

“85 to 90% of our members are individuals, assures Gary Swindells. In our sales, we note that the professional clientele is a little more important (around 25%) but the general public remains very majority.”

The concept is therefore attractive, but its deployment remains very slow in France. Costco France was created in 2012, the first store rose from the ground in 2017 and it will take four more years for a second Costco to emerge. In November, the group will inaugurate a new warehouse in Pontault-Combault, in Seine-et-Marne. A decade of presence in France for two open stores.

The sign which aimed at fifteen openings by 2027 will find it difficult to achieve this.





This is due to the numerous appeals from competitors of the French supermarkets and to very restrictive regulations in terms of commercial establishment.

“We hoped to go faster, recognizes the boss of Costco France. We are not against appeals but the very long deadlines delay projects, deplores the boss of the subsidiary. However, it also allowed us to better understand the market, d ‘improve our relations with our suppliers. “



The Climate law, which fixes a freeze on new retail space, is also a new constraint for the American group.

“Reproducing Villebon’s scheme may be very difficult in the future, concedes Gary Swindells. The mayors tell us to take over wastelands rather than build new stores. We will have to be on the lookout for closures. of shops.”

This is what happened at Pontault-Combault. The group has taken over the walls of a Leclerc which closed its doors on December 31. In 10 months, Costco transformed the store, recruited nearly 300 people via job dating sessions at the town hall of Pontault-Combault and made an extension request to enlarge the store (this Leclerc store was 8000 m² while Costco needs 10,000 to deploy its offer). Even before its opening, Costco ensures that 3,000 future customers in the area have already taken their card.

Opening up to regions by 2024

While the brand has 29 stores in the United Kingdom and soon four in Spain, it does not despair of establishing itself in France and the rest of Europe as it has done in North America where it has 700 stores. In France, it is still targeting the opening of around fifteen futures stores. Four to six in Ile-de-France and the rest in the major cities of the country. The group would like to be present in Lyon, Nice, Toulouse or Marseille.

“We have some advanced tracks in the provinces, assures Gary Swindells. An opening outside Ile-de-France could be possible by the end of 2024.”

Until then, the brand which presents itself as the “Ikea of ​​mass consumption” will continue its operation to seduce local elected officials and French distribution groups who do not welcome the arrival of the American giant. on their area.