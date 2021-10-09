Candice Pascal under the spell of a candidate of Dance with the stars? Gérémy Crédeville balances!

This Friday, October 8, the Dance with the Stars after-party took place under rather special conditions. For the second consecutive week, Karine Ferri was absent from the presentation. It is Camille Combal, the animator of the dance program, who was in charge of leading the debrief. Her sidekick was unable to perform her duties, since she contracted Covid-19. Despite two injections of the vaccine, she did not escape the virus from China. Information revealed by the magazine Public then confirmed by the interested party a few hours later on her Instagram page.

“Some guessed it, I caught this damn virus, so I’m at home in isolation but I’m finally ‘better’. I miss the plateaus, the walks in the forest with my family and my dogs and the walks I also miss the sand… “, sadly announced the mother of Claudia and Maël, who hopes to be able to resume service as soon as possible. Yoann Gourcuff’s wife can, however, sleep comfortably: Camille Combal has accomplished her mission perfectly! He even made a crisp revelation about one of the show’s dancers …





Dancing with the stars regulars know it: the after-party is an opportunity to discover sequences that were not broadcast during the prime. Especially those shot during training. Camille Combal has unveiled a compilation of extracts in which Gérémy Crédeville is jealous of Tayc. The reason ? His dance partner (…)

