Carla Bruni: that night when she inadvertently ended up in pajamas in the main courtyard of the Elysee Palace!

This Saturday, October 9, 2021, Carla Bruni was invited to the program On ne responds more de rien on RTL. Former First Lady, the wife of Nicolas Sarkozy agreed to talk about her life at the Elysee Palace and made some amazing revelations!

Former First Lady, Carla Bruni has many anecdotes that took place at the Elysée! As the wife of the President of the Republic, the pretty brunette had an office in the east wing of the Elysée Palace, an extension of the private apartments as well as a private secretary. Guest on the show We don’t answer for anything anymore on RTL, Nicolas Sarkozy’s wife said, referring to her daily life when she was First Lady: “I washed my clothes at home and not at the Elysee because at the Elysee they had much more important things to do like preparing dinners. The tablecloths are out, the silver workers are making the tables with a rope to measure. So I wash my panties at home.“

While Jeanfi Janssens, also present, asked him how to make the wall at the Elysee Palace in order to escape discreetly, Carla Bruni explained: “Be aware that you can go through all the side doors and there is also a parking lot through which you can go incognito. And there you exit rue du cirque. There is another car park on the other side of avenue Marigny which communicates with the Elysée car park. But the funny thing is that the doors are closing irreversibly.“Amused, the singer added:”One evening, one of my collaborators had worked late and at midnight she told me to come downstairs to the office to drink a chamomile. So I went down in my pajamas from the private apartment, I didn’t see him in his office. So I went out into the courtyard, the door closed. And there I had to go through the main courtyard in my pajamas!“

Carla Bruni: “I was afraid for my husband all the time”

Yes Carla Bruni loved her role as First Lady, she was constantly worried about her husband when he was President of the Republic. In September 2020, it is on the set of Day-to-day that the pretty brunette had confided: “The only ‘but’ was that I was actually scared all the time. I was afraid for my husband all the time, I was afraid myself of doing something wrong, I was afraid all the time that someone would say or invent something … I had a little fear. It’s normal, it’s such a high position, me, I was only next to him, but I felt that he was the target and it scared me that he would be killed or that he was something very serious is happening.“

