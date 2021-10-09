Caroline Diament: Her daring joke in Les Grosses Têtes shocks Julie Leclerc

Since he took over the controls of the cult show Big Heads, on RTL, Laurent Ruquier surrounds himself with a band of faithful and new faces. The moderator includes in his team Caroline Diament, a figure appreciated by listeners. And she never hesitates to have a free tone on the air …

On October 7, 2021, Caroline Diament was therefore one of the residents of the day and, from the beginning of the show, she was in the viewer of the host because she made a little noise. He had noticed that she was rummaging in her purse while the program was starting and he pointed out to her that she could have done that before. “It’s not that I put away. In your opinion, if I allow myself that, it is because I am looking for things!“, she first explained, cut by Jeanfi Janssens who seemed to think that she was looking for a tampon.”Really, if I can find a tampon, it’s at least 15 years old!“, replied the 58-year-old.





But Caroline Diament finally explained what she was insistently looking for in her purse. “I’m looking for alcohol since you ask me the question! I would never have stopped a show for that. I’m going to spray my glasses with alcohol, I’m going to wipe down with a Kleenex, and then I’ll see you. And I don’t know if it’s the best thing I’m doing today!“, she said.

Mocked by Laurent Ruquier who joked that there was “still fat“on her comrade’s glasses, she replied with a daring joke …”But you know it’s very difficult to remove the semen “Sitting at his side, Julie Leclerc – recruited since her dismissal from Europe 1 – could not believe her ears, shocked at such a repartee.”I want to go home, I want to go back to Europe 1!“Julie replied.