Carrefour gives up getting closer to Auchan

INFO LE FIGARO – After months of negotiations, Alexandre Bompard, CEO of Carrefour, gave up because of the complexity of the implementation of such an alliance.

The marriage between Carrefour and the empire of the Mulliez family (Auchan, Décathlon, Leroy Merlin, Boulanger, Kiabi …) could have created a French giant in food and non-food distribution. But it will not take place. So proposed Alexandre Bompard, CEO of Carrefour. According to our information, the distributor’s strategic committee, meeting Thursday evening, endorsed this proposal; the decision was then sent to Carrefour’s board of directors, then to representatives of the Association Familiale Mulliez (AFM), Auchan’s largest shareholder, and of the non-food brands in the galaxy founded in the early 1960s by Gérard Mulliez.

“Too complicated”, judged in substance Alexandre Bompard, after months of reflection. At the end of May, it was Barthélémy Guislain, the president of the AFM, who took the first step. Of the two distributors, it is Auchan, which is very dependent on large hypermarkets, a format that is losing speed, which is suffering the most. With a warrant in good