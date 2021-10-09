CdM 2022: Algeria puts on a show, without Delort

The day after the explosive press conference by coach Djamel Belmadi about Andy Delort, who favored OGC Nice over his selection (read the article), the players of Algeria made the show against Niger (6-1) this Friday, as part of the qualifications for the 2022 World Cup!

The inevitable Mahrez put the Fennecs on the right track with a sublime free kick (27th), before Oumarou scored against his camp as soon as he returned from the locker room (47th) to give the Greens two goals ahead. Sosah reduced the gap (50th) in the wake but Mahrez, again, made the break from the penalty spot before pushing Souleymane to hit the target in his own net (70th). At the end of the game, Slimani finally put an end to the little suspense that remained on an Atal service (76th), before offering himself a double (88th).





After three days, Algeria retains the lead of group A – tied with Burkina Faso, which left no chance for Djibouti (4-0) – while all the other favorites ensured. In Pool D, Côte d’Ivoire chewed Malawi (3-0) and Cameroon easily beat Mozambique (3-1). Finally, Egypt took back control of Group F by beating Libya (1-0).

