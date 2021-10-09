Champions League – Lionel Messi on Kylian Mbappé at PSG: “I’m sure it will work well”

When Lionel Messi speaks, it’s always an event. Asked by France Football, the Argentinian discussed many subjects, from his emotional summer, to his departure from FC Barcelona until his arrival in Paris. Since that day, the man with the six Ballons d’Or, still named in the 30 this year, has been striving to make his mark in his new life and with his new teammates. Building a collective is the “big challenge“of PSG according to him. Condition sine qua non to achieve the supreme objective: the Champions League.

“The spotlight is on Paris-SG, but there are other very strong teams, nuance a Messi who quotes Chelsea, both Manchester, Real, Bayern and even Inter but not FC Barcelona. […] We have great individualities, but we still have to get to know each other well to form a team. To win important titles, you have to play as a team. This is what makes me say that we are still a step behind all these clubs“Against Manchester City at the end of September, all was not perfect but Paris delivered a solid performance, one on which it can build. And Messi scored a splendid goal.

Champions League UFO Sheriff Tiraspol, the “last Soviet club” that tamed Real 09/30/2021 At 9:50 AM



Follow a full year of sport and events on Eurosport for 69.99 euros!

“Mbappé apparently speaks Spanish”

That day, neither Neymar, in difficulty at the start of the season, nor Kylian Mbappé had scored. The “MNM” are the scariest attacking trio in Europe at the moment Messi, who experienced the “MSN” at Barça, another magnificent trident, allowed himself to compare them. “Luis (Suarez) and Kylian are very different players. Luis is a pure number 9, a forward striker, who is particularly efficient in the box and who is used to scoring a lot of goals. Kylian likes to touch the ball more. “Put in a role of number 9, the Ile-de-France will have to change his game a little, but Messi knows that he and his teammate will find the right way to do it:”The more time we spend together, in the locker room and on the pitch, the better we will get to know each other and perform better.. “

Their relationship is well helped by a small peculiarity that Messi discovered at Mbappé, who, as we know, is aiming for a departure from Real Madrid at the end of the season. “Kylian speaks perfect Spanish“.”We have good exchanges off the pitch. It makes things simpler. Now, it has not been long since I arrived, it is still a little early to draw any conclusions. But I’m sure it’s gonna work out alright. “Response in the biggest matches and therefore in the spring that it will really count, especially in the Champions League.

Champions League Eternal geniuses and Barcelona cataclysm: the tops and flops of the 2nd day 09/30/2021 At 8:48 AM