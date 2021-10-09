Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, suspected of corruption, announces his resignation

The Conservative Chancellor AustrianSebastian Kurz, suspected of being involved in a corruption case, announced his resignation on Saturday evening. “It would be irresponsible to slip into months of chaos or deadlock,” he told reporters in

Vienna, explaining to withdraw for “the stability” of the country while refuting “false accusations”.

“I want to give way to avoid chaos,” he added, saying that he proposed the name of his foreign minister, Alexander Schallenberg, to succeed him. Since the announcement on Wednesday by the prosecution of the opening of an investigation against him for corruption, Sebastian kurz was under pressure to withdraw. The 35-year-old leader had so far refused, denouncing “fabricated” allegations.





“More apt to perform their duties”

But the Greens, minority government partners, have increased their criticism over the days. Friday, the vice-chancellor and leader of the environmentalists, Werner Kogler, had judged that Sebastian Kurz was not “any more able to exercise his functions”, after talks with the leaders of the other parties. The conservatives (ÖVP) must now propose someone “blameless”, he said.

Parliament was also due to meet next Tuesday in an extraordinary session to vote on a motion of censure tabled by the opposition. Sebastian Kurz is believed to have used government funds in the past to secure favorable media coverage.

According to the prosecution, between 2016 and 2018, laudatory articles and opinion studies “partially manipulated” would have been published in exchange for the purchase of advertising space by the Ministry of Finance, managed at the time by the conservatives. Sebastian Kurz and nine other suspects, as well as three organizations, are under investigation for various offenses related to this case. Searches were carried out, in particular at the headquarters of the conservative ÖVP party and at the chancellery.