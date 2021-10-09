Charlene of Monaco still operated: news of the princess and details

Continuation and end (final)? While the foundation of Princess Charlene of Monaco had announced that it had to be operated again in South Africa, everything seems to have gone well and the wife of Albert of Monaco can consider planning, finally, a return to the principality.

“The princess underwent an operation on Friday which went very well. This operation under general anesthesia is the last of the operations that she had to undergo following her ENT (otolaryngological) infection. She is now under observation for 48 hours“, said a source from the princely palace to AFP, this Saturday, October 9, 2021. Princess Charlene of Monaco, who left for South Africa last March for a funeral and a mission in favor of the rhinos, is stuck far from her family for months following her health problems, she had suffered an ear, nose and throat infection in May.





Charlene of Monaco, at the heart of crazy rumors such as a supposed cosmetic surgery operation that left her disfigured, had already been operated on last August. At the time, few details had been made public but, in the process, her husband Prince Albert and their children Jacques and Gabriella (6 years) had come to join her during her convalescence. At the beginning of September, the princess and former swimmer had been hospitalized urgently after becoming unwell due to complications related to her serious infection. She had been admitted under a pseudonym to a hospital in Durban, Kwazulu-Natal (east), after collapsing in the lodge where she had been staying for several months.

Absent for many months, Charlene of Monaco has thus missed several official events in Monaco but also personal as her 10 years of marriage with Albert or the return to school of her children. There is no doubt that once her return is scheduled, she will make up for lost time!