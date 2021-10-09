Charlene of Monaco underwent surgery which went “very well”

Princess Charlene of Monaco underwent surgery in South Africa on Friday under general anesthesia linked to an infection of the ears, nose and throat she contracted in May

“The princess underwent an operation on Friday which went very well. This operation under general anesthesia is the last of the operations that she had to undergo following her ENT (otolaryngological) infection. She is now under observation for 48 hours, ”said this hospital source.

For several months in South Africa, his country of origin, the wife of Prince Albert of Monaco, 43, underwent surgery on August 13, of which few details had been made public. Prince Albert and their children had come to join her during her convalescence.





In early September, the princess was hospitalized urgently after becoming unwell due to complications from the serious infection of the ear, nose and throat she contracted in May, her foundation said in a statement. .

She had been admitted under a pseudonym to a hospital in Durban, Kwazulu-Natal (east), after collapsing in the lodge where she had been staying for several months.

Former swimmer, Charlene Lynette Wittstock, born in 1978, married Prince Albert II of Monaco in 2011. The ten years of marriage could not be celebrated in July in the Principality due to Charlene’s absence.