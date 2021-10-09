Chinese horoscope for Friday, October 8, 2021

Mood level, the day promises to be pleasant. When it comes to money and work, you can trust your hunches. They will help you resolve a relational difficulty that affects the good atmosphere in the professional environment. Whatever decision you have to make, don’t procrastinate. On the love side, compromises will be less difficult to make than you imagine. It must be said that the results of your efforts will turn out to be so dazzling that you yourself will be forced to admit that it is worth it. Be careful not to overdo it, you might no longer recognize you. Regarding health, spare your back to prevent too serious consequences.

Our tip of the day: you want changes: start with small touches to test your desires.

In terms of mood, nothing very sensational! On the love side, why always try to electrify the atmosphere with your partner? While in some cases this can be quite exciting, this permanent provocation may leave an indelible mark on your relationship. When it comes to money and work, don’t push yourself to achieve your goals, be diplomatic and take the time you need. Not everyone is as good as you are. Regarding health, take care of your skin. Hydrate her.

Our tip of the day: if your skin is very dry or particularly sensitive, wear materials that do not attack it

Mood side, change in perspective. Regarding health, good morale despite muscle pain. You will be full of energy. In terms of money and work, you will have to make efforts to keep control of important points in your activities. This will be the perfect time to work harder and do everything to bring your most ambitious projects to fruition. An inflow of money is possible. On the side of love, you will have to break with certain traditions which no longer correspond to your present requirements. As a couple, you will aspire to peace and well-being. Single, you will have a very promising meeting.

Our tip for your day: if your interior decoration is getting old, change the curtains or add a rug.

When it comes to love, listen to what your loved ones have to say and make an effort to accommodate their desires. For once you are asked for something, do not disappoint those who love you. When it comes to money and work, a few small changes could throw you off balance. Don’t let yourself be won over by unnecessary mood swings that could put you in a difficult position. Regarding health, be careful on the road. On the mood side, a very ordinary day.

Our tip of the day: be careful, don’t let the radio or music distract you, you could make mistakes.

Regarding health, play sports to keep fit. In terms of love, emotional relationships will not be the simplest. Flight, if it sometimes seems the easiest solution to consider, will not allow you to escape your responsibilities forever. Realize it. As for money and work, you will not hesitate to take some risks in the material field. Beware of overly daring initiatives, you can’t afford to go all out. On the mood side, the day promises to be complicated.

Our advice for your day: don’t drink only drinks with high sugar levels or you will gain weight without realizing it.

Compared to money and work, avoid impulsively embarking on an adventure that could lead you to a dead end. Think twice before making a final decision. You are not very clear headed at the moment and it is better to wait for a better time. In terms of love, you will feel that you are the only one making concessions and will find it very discouraging. Don’t wait until you get on your nerves to make the point to your partner, it’s better to have a productive discussion than to start an argument that won’t lead to anything concrete. In terms of health, take care of yourself a little more. Only you can truly take care of yourself and know your limits. Don’t wait for someone to tell you to rest, listen to your body. On the side of the mood, day more than gloomy.

Our tip of the day: treat yourself to the pleasure of a massage to release all the accumulated tension.





In terms of mood, the day was not so easy! On the subject of health, beware of excess. Watch your blood pressure. In relation to money and work, unexpected things will arise. You will see your professional situation from another angle. You should not believe in beautiful promises that will make you sparkle wonders when they are not. Regarding love, a passionate climate will settle in your emotional life. The decisions you make will be binding on you for the long term. Be careful not to regret your choices once the fire has subsided …

Our tip for your day: You’re a little too self-centered right now. Look at what is going on around you.

Mood level, not a very exciting day. In terms of love, relationships with those around you improve markedly. You are relieved, it is now up to you to maintain the dialogue. Don’t let all your efforts get lost in the routine. On the health side, too much stress. Ventilate yourself, it is becoming urgent! When it comes to money and work, you have an impulsive temperament and you tend to say whatever comes to mind. Your thoughts will not be to everyone’s liking. But are you aware of it?

Our tip of the day: if you often dream of sleeping late, all you have to do is take a few days of vacation.

On the mood side, you ask yourself too many questions! Health level, a little too much anxiety. Regarding money and work, you will have to make an effort of creativity and adaptation, but you will be afraid of not having the necessary resources to face it. Arm yourself with courage, whoever tries nothing has nothing. In Love, in another life, it is very likely that you were a weather vane. As a result, your mood will be very changeable. Your entourage will no longer know which way to turn. Let go of ballast.

Our tip of the day: no need to take medication to relax. A relaxation session will do the most good.

Mood level, fairly positive development. Regarding money and work, do your accounts regularly to avoid unpleasant surprises. Also avoid gambling, at least for a while, in order to get back on the water quickly. At work, focus on emergencies and don’t be distracted by comments from colleagues. Regarding love, thanks to this new chance that you have chosen to grant to your relationship, your feelings are reinforced and allow you to continue to live a beautiful story. Single, your closed attitude tends to push back the attempts of people who are attracted to your physique. On the health side, your nervousness is down. You feel more serene and more able to face small setbacks and other unforeseen events. In addition, you will not lack tone or dynamism.

Our tip of the day: your feet deserve your full attention! Do not torture them with unsuitable shoes.

Regarding love, come out of the silence in which you have locked yourself for some time and finally say frankly what you have on your heart. Keeping everything to yourself will not make things better. We will listen to you and if an argument breaks out, it will at least have the merit of putting the points on the I. As for money and work, make sure you are in order in your relations with the administration, the law or your hierarchy. Don’t count on luck or your charm to get you out of the woods. You will have to deal with everything on your own and no one will be lenient with you. This day will be stressful but you will get away with it if you stay in the nails. Speaking of health, despite the anxiety-provoking moments during the day, you will maintain good morale and not give up. On the other hand, you will feel the need to release stress and nervous tension by letting off steam. Mood level, communication is blocked.

Our tip of the day: you need to get away from it all. So start planning your next vacation.

On the health side, nervous tension is on the rise. A lack of sleep could be felt. When it comes to money and work, you will be hyperactive and dynamic, but an argument with a colleague is not impossible. There will no longer be any question of weighing the pros and cons. You will have to go for it and surprise your competitors with the speed of your reactions. On the mood side, the atmosphere will be mixed. About love, today everything will depend on your mood. A questioning of your married life is on the program and it will not displease you. In any case, you do not risk sinking into a deafening purr!

Our tip of the day: be a little more careful not to pick on others too easily.

