Chris Marques returns with emotion to the death of Patrick Dupond

Chris Marques was able to rub shoulders with the time of two seasons Patrick Dupond in Dance with the stars. Several months after his disappearance, the dancer tells how he learned of his disappearance.
Chris Marques is back on air in the all-new season of Dance with the stars. This year, the eliminations took place on the first night. Lââm opened the ball, followed the following week by Lola Dubini. If this new rule somewhat disturbed the candidates for the season, they also had to adapt to the new jury. Chris Marques is now accompanied by Denitsa Ikonomova, Jean-Paul Gaultier and the principal dancer, Jean-François Alu. A change made in part due to the disappearance of dancer Patrick Dupond last March. The former dance director of the Paris Opera ballet had participated in the last two seasons of Dance with the stars. The announcement of his disappearance marked his colleagues.
Chris Marques pays tribute to Patrick Dupond
“His passing was a shock to us. We knew he was not doing well, but he had always kept his illness from us. He had such strength and will to live. What an injustice …”, says Chris Marques to our colleagues from Close. Patrick Dupond had passed away as a result “a devastating disease” at the age of 61. It took several weeks for his partner, Leila Da Rocha, to reveal that the dancer had lung cancer, which had become widespread and which the dancer discovered late. “He had asked me not to tell anyone, we wanted to live and go through it together with modesty. It belonged to us“, explained the latter on France 2.
A passage noticed in DALS
Even today, his former colleagues from Dance with the stars pay homage to Patrick Dupond who was appreciated by all as a juror. For this season 11, TF1 wanted to continue to highlight classical dance with François Alu, principal dancer of the Paris Opera and “absolute fan ” by Patrick Dupond. Unknown to the general public, the star dancer immediately managed to find his place in the show with his wise criticisms and his eccentric comparisons.