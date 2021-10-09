Claude Puel almost signed Luis Suarez to OL!

Zapping Goal! Football club OL – Lorient: the debrief and the presentation of the derby

If he is today the general manager of ASSE, Claude Puel was between 2008 and 2011 the coach of the great rival from Lyon. At OL, in the summer of 2009, the Castres had an idea in mind to replace Karim Benzema who left for Real Madrid and if the choice fell on the silent Argentinian Lisandro, plan B has enough to leave some regrets. For the first time, Claude Puel tells the anecdote to France Football.

Lisandro had been chosen for his “more important references”

“Karim was gone, Fred had left us a little earlier. A page had been turned. And it took high level to replace this duo. At the time, we hesitated for a long time between Lisandro Lopez and Luis Suarez, then at Ajax. I liked this player a lot, but in the end; we chose Lisandro who came from Porto with more important European references ”, confided the coach of the Greens.

Finally, after his departure from Ajax, the “gunslinger” shone in Liverpool, became one of the best “9” in the world at Barça alongside Lionel Messi before continuing his career at Atletico Madrid. If he had good hours in Lyon, Lisandro then continued his career in Qatar (Al-Gharafa), Brazil (Internacional), Argentina (Racing) and the USA (Atlanta). Not really the same trajectory …



