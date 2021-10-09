Coal: India on the verge of an unprecedented energy crisis

Posted on Oct 8, 2021, 6:05 p.m.Updated on Oct 8, 2021, 6:23 PM

Indian thermal power plants are on high alert. In recent months, their coal reserves have collapsed to a critical level. As of Wednesday, the country’s 135 coal-fired thermal power plants had, on average, four days in stock. More than half of them had less than three days of reserves and fifteen were already out of stock, according to official data. In a country where black gold makes it possible to produce nearly 70% of electricity, the low reserves of coal raise fears of power cuts.

“We have four days of coal stock, I will not call it a crisis”, defended the Indian Minister of Energy, Raj K. Singh, in the columns of the “Economic Times”. For several days, the minister has been trying to reassure and increase the number of interviews in the local press to do this. “We hope to avoid the crisis because we are still able to meet demand,” he said.

Return to normal and heavy rains

How did India get there? “In March, the power stations still had comfortable quantities of coal, but after the second wave of coronavirus that swept through the country during the months of April and May, the return to normal was much faster than expected” , explains Devendra Pant, an economist at India Ratings, which is owned by Fitch. Electricity consumption increased 16% in August 2021 year on year and even exceeded pre-pandemic levels, according to a note from Crisil, an agency of Standard & Poor’s.

At the same time, heavy monsoon rains, which lasted until the end of September, severely affected coal mining. “In the mining states of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Orissa, the monsoon floods the mines and makes them inoperable,” says Devendra Pant.





Normally, plant operators rely on imports to maintain their stocks during the monsoon. But this year, soaring coal prices on international markets have been a deterrent. India may have the world’s fourth largest coal reserves, but it also depends on imports. The country is also the second largest importer of this mineral worldwide.

Threat to growth

India begins in October the season of religious festivals which generally corresponds to an increase in consumption. “If the situation does not improve and regular power cuts occur, then this will have an impact on economic growth,” Judge Devendra Pant who does not provide any figures for the moment. According to the latest World Bank estimates, after contracting 7.3% last year, Asia’s third-largest economy is expected to rebound 8.3% in 2021-2022.

The government has therefore asked Coal India, a state-owned company and the largest producer of coal in India, to step up the pace. Industrialists who own mines for their own use have been allowed to sell 50% of their annual production. The objective is to ensure the production of electricity.

“In the short term, the supply crisis should persist and the non-electricity sector should be the most exposed, imports remaining the only option to meet demand, but at increasing costs”, judges the report of Crisil which specifies that this mainly concerns the cement, fertilizer and paper industries.

While India is investing heavily in renewable energies, it remains cruelly dependent on coal. A few weeks before COP26, the Minister of Energy therefore recalled in the columns of the “Economic Times” that if necessary, the country would build more coal-fired power stations.