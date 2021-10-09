Comedian Gaëtan Matis creates controversy by making a joke on the Bataclan

His words obviously did not amuse Internet users much. The actor and humorist Gaëtan Matis caused a controversy on social networks by joking about “a time machine” which would allow him to send Eric Zemmour and his supporters to the Bataclan, the evening of the terrorist attack.

“If I had a time machine, I would have fun booking the Bataclan room for the evening of November 13 and I would organize an evening of meeting between Eric Zemmour and his audience”, wrote the comedian in an Instagram story uploaded this Thursday, October 7.

The message unpublished from his Instagram account

“Apology for terrorism”, “call for massacre” … Many Internet users reacted strongly on social networks to the comments made by Gaëtan Matis. The hashtags “#GaetanMatis” and “#ZemmourBataclan” even ranked this Saturday at the top of trending topics on Twitter. The message in which appeared the “joke” of the comedian was finally unpublished from his Instagram page this Saturday in the middle of the day.





Many far-right political figures have stepped up to the plate to denounce “a call for violence”. “This ‘humorist’, friend of Yassine Belattar, wishes the massacre by jihadists of all those who support me. Whose side is the violence on? », Reacted this Saturday on Twitter

Éric Zemmour, directly targeted by the words of the actor. For his part, MEP Gilbert Collard called for “an exemplary condemnation of this call for massacre”, calling Gaëtan Matis a “horror humorist”.