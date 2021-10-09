comedian joke causes uproar

The comedian Gaëtan Matis caused a wave of indignation on the networks by joking about “a time machine” which would allow him to ensure the presence of the columnist and his supporters at the Bataclan on the evening of the terrorist attack.

The dash of black humor does not pass. The comedian Gaëtan Matis provoked the indignation of some Internet users, Saturday, the day after the online publication of a suggestion according to which he would have found it amusing to organize a “Meeting between Eric Zemmour and his audience” at the Bataclan, the day of the attacks of November 13, 2015.

“If I had a time machine, I would have fun booking the Bataclan room for the evening of November 13 and I would organize a meeting there between Eric Zemmour and his audience”, wrote the comedian in a Facebook story posted on October 8. The message, as well as a variant on the same subject, was unpublished from the comedian’s page on Saturday in the middle of the day, after the appearance of a large number of hate messages on Gaëtan Matis’ social networks.





The stories posted by Gaëtan Matis on Friday October 8. They have since been removed from the comedian’s social network. Facebook screenshot Gaëtan Matis

“This“ humorist ”, friend of Yassine Belattar, wishes the massacre by jihadists of all those who support me. Whose side is the violence on? “Eric Zemmour reacted on Twitter on Saturday. Also a comedian, Yassine Belattar had a heated argument last week on the set of “Balance your post!”, Where he is a columnist, with his colleague Eric Naulleau about the media treatment reserved for Eric Zemmour.

Some political reactions multiplied on Saturday, on the far right of the political spectrum. “We need an exemplary condemnation of this call for massacre”, notably indicated the MEP Gilbert Collard, close to the National Rally.

Credited with a favorable dynamic in the latest polls concerning the projections of the first round of the presidential election of 2022, for which he has not yet declared himself a candidate, the editorialist and political essayist Éric Zemmour is currently in tour in France to promote his latest book, France has not said its last word. Gaëtan Matis, meanwhile, is currently performing on stage in Paris, at Point Virgule. “I don’t have a career plan and I see the show as having to be limitless. Sometimes there are people who are shocked ”, he confided to West France in an interview published in 2015, when he was presenting a show called … Racist, pedophile & family humor.