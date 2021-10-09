Corsican singer Petru Guelfucci, performer of the song “Corsica”, died at age 66

Founding member of the group Canta u populu corsu, considered one of the most beautiful voices of Corsican song, he died on Friday in Marseille, we learned from his son Petru Santu and his composer.

Petru Guelfucci, singer-songwriter in particular of the song Corsica and founding member of the group Canta u populu corsu, was often presented as one of the most beautiful voices in Corsican song. Hospitalized in Marseille, he died at the age of 66 after a long illness, his son and his composer said.



“I was his official composer, I am very sorry, it is more than 45 years of collaboration and friendship”, Christophe Mac-Daniel, who wrote the music and the arrangements for the song, told AFP Corsica.





The death of Petru Guelfucci sparked many reactions in the Isle of Beauty, in particular from the group I Muvrini who greeted, in Corsican language, “fraternally, memory and pure voice” of the singer.

Born on March 6, 1955 in Sermano (Haute-Corse) one of the cradles of Corsican polyphony, he had founded in 1973 the group Canta u Populu Corsu with Natale Luciani, Minicale, Ceccè Buteau and Jean-Paul Poletti before launching in a solo career in 1987.

He was very popular in Quebec where he obtained a gold record in 1993 for the album. Corsica where the song of the same name appeared. He also won two Victoires de la Musique, in 1991 with the group Les Nouvelles Polyphonies corses and in 1995 with the group Voce di Corsica.