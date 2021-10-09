Covid-19: no link between vaccination and number of cases? The reliability of the study relayed by Didier Raoult questions

the essential

A scientific publication shared by Didier Raoult leaves many scientists perplexed. Methodology, data based on a week, adolescent co-author: should we trust the conclusions which believe that vaccines would not have an impact on Covid-19 cases?

On September 30, the European Journal of Epidemiology published a study shared by Didier Raoult and quickly relayed by Internet users, reports LCI. If according to the Marseille epidemiologist, the source is “the most popular journal in the world in epidemiology”, the study questions. And some quickly pointed out the biases and weaknesses of this publication.

A 7-day study that does not take into account country health measures

This work concludes in fact that “there is no correlation between vaccination policy and the number of cases”. Problem: Authors selected data for 7 days only. A period considered particularly short and which makes any interpretation fragile. The countries studied find themselves in extremely variable epidemic dynamics, some experiencing major periods of calm while others are facing an outbreak of contaminations.





The authors also omitted the differences in the policies put in place by countries in terms of health measures. Wearing a mask, gauges in shops, bans on public gatherings … public health policies vary widely, with an effect on contamination in each country. Ditto for countries where tests are very common when others are only carried out in the event of symptoms … Essential variables for studying the number of cases in each country.

Two authors including a high school student

Among the authors – who are only two -, moreover, is a Harvard teacher. But also, a high school student. Akhil Kumar, student in Brampton, a Canadian city in Ontario located on the outskirts of Toronto.

Regarding the European Journal of Epidemiology which is, in the eyes of Didier Raoult, “the most popular journal in the world in epidemiology”, it is only in 20th place among journals in epidemiology according to the H-index, a ranking of journals deemed important.

“The study is very biased and I am not sure that we can conclude anything”, thus summarized Dr. Mathieu Nadeau-Vallée to our Canadian colleagues.