Covid: an increase in cases of depression and anxiety around the world

By Graziella L. Posted on October 9, 2021 at 1:10 p.m.

The Covid-19 epidemic has had many adverse effects on society and the increase in cases of depression and anxiety among adults and young people across the world is one of them.

The study of The Lancet published this Saturday indicates a increased cases of depression and anxiety, because of the pandemic of Covid-19. Cases have increased by almost a quarter worldwide, or 28% for depressive disorders and 26% for anxiety, in 2020, out of 204 countries surveyed. This study is the first to assess the pandemic impacts on the mental health disorders, by age, sex and location.

The main author of the study, Damien Santomauro, estimate that “even before the pandemic, mental health care systems in most countries were under-resourced and disorganized. Responding to this additional demand will be difficult, but it is not possible to do nothing“. The women were the most affected population, as were the youth, unlike older characters. Alize Ferrari, co-author of the study, insists that thea pandemic “exacerbated many existing inequalities and social determinants of mental illness“.





As for the younger populations, children, adolescents and young adults have faced school closures, restrictions limiting the ability of young people to learn and interact with their peers, and increased risk of unemployment. The countries most affected by Covid-19 have necessarily been more impacted, due to the many confinements, the number of deaths and significant restrictions in daily life. The authors of the study therefore specify that they lacked data on the effects of the pandemic in certain regions of the world, especially low- and middle-income countries.