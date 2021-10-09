Covid: the Pfizer vaccine arrives in pharmacies and general practitioners

By Manon C., Graziella L. Updated October 9, 2021 4:46 PM Posted October 9, 2021 4:45 PM

The Pfizer vaccine is now available in pharmacies but also from doctors, midwives and private nurses, since October 1.

This is news that many AstraZeneca vaccine reluctants have been waiting for a long time and that pharmacists, themselves, impatiently awaited: the Pfizer vaccine is available in pharmacies since October 1st.

Also concerned are doctors, the midwives and the liberal nurses. Since last spring, the pharmacist unionss claimed, in fact, the availability of the Pfizer vaccine in pharmacies.

While pharmacists could already, since the end of August, reserve doses of Pfizer but only for nursing homes, orders for Pfizer vaccine doses have been opened to liberal caregivers in September.

In about twenty days, the flu vaccination campaign will begin, which will require pharmacists to organize themselves significantly. Especially since thees vaccination centers are closing one after the other, pharmacists and general practitioners will therefore have to redouble their efforts to vaccinate latecomers or those eligible for the 3rd dose.