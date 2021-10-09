Creator Steven Knight provides updates on the series and upcoming movie

The creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, gave updates on the sixth and final season of the series and the upcoming film that will conclude the story.

After Deadwood, who was entitled to his film in 2019 on HBO, and Downton abbey who also had his eponymous film, it’s the turn of Peaky Blinders, another British series, of switch to feature film format to continue unfolding its story. Like the examples cited, the next film Peaky Blinders will be a conclusion of the series which began airing in 2013.

But before that, fans have yet to check out the sixth and final season of the vintage series created by Steven Knight (Spencer, The Prodigy, amazing Grace) and which focuses on the Shelbys, a family of criminals seeking to make a name for themselves in the aftermath of the First World War.

Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders

Production for this final season was originally scheduled to start in March of last year, but has been delayed due to the pandemic. Filming officially started last January and after Variety who reported his remarks, Steven Knight confirmed at the BFI London Film Festival that the shooting of this long-awaited next batch was already completed, and that the assembly is almost finished, with a view to a release in 2022.

On the other hand, it is still unknown if Helen McCrory, the actress who died last April and who played the important character of Polly, the aunt and matriarch of the Shelby family., may or may not have filmed scenes for the final season. We know, however, that she will not be in the cast of the feature film which also gave news: “JI’m going to write the feature film that will take place and be shot in Birmingham. And that will likely be the end of the Peaky Blinders series as we know it.“





Helen McCrory in the series

As his formula clearly implied, the creator suggested that the franchise could expand in the form of spin-offs taking place in the same universe as Peaky Blinders. However, he immediately clarified that if such projects were to materialize, he would not get involved personally and would rather pass the baton on.

Finally, Steven Knight gave some news about the film, which according to him will begin production in 2023. Until then, we should learn more about the cast (the last season may have surprises in store), but also on the plot.