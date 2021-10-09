Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4, PS5 and Xbox under € 30!

One of the most anticipated games in recent years is currently available for under € 30! Indeed, Cyberpunk 2077 has seen its price drop drastically for its PS4 and Xbox versions. Although not yet very optimized for the PS4, the game is compatible and better on PS5 or Xbox Series X, which makes it quite attractive!

Coming from CD Projekt Studios, the same ones who forged the The Witcher trilogy, Cyberpunk 2077 made people dream a lot at the time of its teasing! It must be said that to be able to project yourself as you wish in a futuristic city where everything is possible, you had to succeed in imagining it.

Buy Cyberpunk 2077 from € 29 at Fnac

Buy Cyberpunk 2077 from € 29 on Amazon

However, at the time of its release, the game shines especially for its instability, its bugs sometimes more present than some basic mechanisms. Gamers are angry with gamers and CD Projekt announces that the Next-gen versions will be free for all those who have purchased the PS4 and Xbox versions.

So that if you want to get started on the title, which is finally stable, it is now feasible, and this, after a lot of effort and a lot of patches.

Cyberpunk 2077 is first of all the story of V, who wants to make a name for himself in the great Night City, the powerful cybernetic city. With great blows from the shotgun, saber and revolvers, you will be able to carve out a reputation for yourself that meets your expectations.

Freedom, guns and genetic modifications will be up to date with this title, which is particularly free in its way of dealing with the subject of the limit between humans and robots.

Thus, we find the title for less than 30 € at Amazon and the Fnac poyr PS4-PS5 or Xbox. On PC, it is displayed at less than 50 €.







[87] However, quite far from the disaster of the PS4 / Xbox One Fat / One S versions, the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X versions do not offer an experience on par with Cyberpunk 2077 either. Framerate that coughs in town, textures which appear too late, lighting which gallops after the player, deserted city and multiplying the clones, regular sound desynchronization, disturbing latency during the fights or the loading of the interface … the problems are not lacking and it is not not yet here is the best way to discover or play Cyberpunk 2077. All the concessions made by CD Projekt to try, with chisels, to make the game fit in the architecture of this generation are present, but have at least for the merit of making the game playable as a whole, much more than on Fat. The copy is therefore more acceptable than on the original consoles, should significantly less suffer the players who will try it, but should not be considered as anything other than a slightly cheap version of the CD Projekt game which will have good struggling to make the whole more shiny, to the great and legitimate dismay of the players.

To learn more about Cyberpunk 2077, we invite you to consult the full test for more information on this title.