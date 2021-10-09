Cyril Féraud confides in his debut at Disney Channel (VIDEO)

Cyril Féraud started his career as a TV host in 2004 on Disney Channel, where he hosted his very first show called Art Attack. Guest of C to You this Friday, October 8 (to promote the game event The Champions Quiz broadcast this Saturday, October 9 in prime time on France 2, editor’s note), the latter was entitled to an incredible archive, taken from one of the numbers of this program where he taught children to make works of plastic art. Hilarious, the one in charge of Slam confessed that he was 19 years old, and that he was “lied“about his age by pretending to be 21.”It was super formative because I can tell you that working for Disney, with the weight of the brand, the words to use, not to use, it really served me. (…) We teach you live to pay very close attention to the way you speak“, recalled the presenter, before revealing very surprising anecdotes on the strict rules to be followed on the air.





“There had been quite a debate about opening the collar of this polo shirt. The people at Disney were like, ‘Oh no, you can’t open the polo collar.’ I felt like I was an exhibitionist!“, first said Cyril Féraud, before remembering another unusual live shoot for the Halloween special of his other show on Disney Channel, Zapping Zone, which he had animated until 2005. As crazy as it may seem, he and the other speakers were forbidden to pronounce the words “skeleton”, “spells”, “witch” and “death”! “I say: ‘So once we say pumpkin’, what do we say? We weren’t allowed to say that we were driving cars, that we were going to parties. In fact, we had to be like big brothers or big sisters, asexual (s) who had no life and who lived there. (…) It was a pay channel at the time, so we had a big, big pressure“, said Cyril Féraud. A sequence to review below.

Hugo mallais