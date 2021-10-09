Cyril Hanouna appears bald on Twitter and panics his fans!

Flagship animator of C8 and PAF, Cyril Hanouna has developed a close relationship with his audience on social networks. Wishing to listen to his community as well as possible, the moderator of TPMP even released a book, written with the collaboration of the editorialist Christophe Barbier, entitled What the French told me. For the occasion, Lino’s dad is touring television and radio sets to explain his approach. Cyril Hanouna wants to play the role of a committed citizen and take advantage of his notoriety to play a central role in the next presidential election which will take place in spring 2022.

But while waiting to mediate on television sets, Cyril Hanouna agrees with his community of fans for a few moments of lightness. Saturday, October 9, 2021, the one his followers nickname “Baba”, caused a great fright to his followers on Twitter. The host posted a photo of him, his head totally bald, with the caption: “I broke down, I shaved everything. “

Cyril Hanouna reassures his fans





If some people guessed quite quickly the deception and suspected the host of having used a filter, others were frightened by seeing the fleece of Cyril Hanouna leave the camp. “Is this a joke? Finally, I hope. You have such beautiful hair. I’m sorry, I don’t “like” bald people, I like men with long hair. You didn’t have long hair. Cyril Hanouna, are you in a teenage crisis? “” That doesn’t appeal to you at all But isn’t it a joke? that’s not your best idea. “” In mourning, for something or someone?“, asked the Net surfers.

Quickly, Cyril Hanouna put an end to the false suspense by posting a photo of him, this time not retouched by a filter. “There are some in panic! I would never do that!“, captioned the host visibly hilarious in front of the naivety of some Internet users trapped by the first shot.

https://twitter.com/Cyrilhanouna/status/1446812857061027841

