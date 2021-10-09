Cyril Hanouna evokes the criticisms against his show and recognizes “errors” (VIDEO)

Guest of Frédéric Taddeï in It happened tomorrow this Saturday, October 9, Cyril Hanouna spoke of “past mistakes“that he would not do again today. The host also mentioned those who criticize Do not touch My TV which he believes most have never watched …
This Saturday, October 9, 2021, Cyril Hanouna continued his promotional tour for the book What the French told me, an essay co-written with Christophe Barbier. The host, very present on C8, is currently offering himself a few additional hours of airtime whether on RTL, RMC, CNews or even on Europe 1, a station in which he had officiated from 2013 to 2016. Guest of It happened this week, with Frédéric Taddei, the troublemaker of Do not touch My TV returned in particular to the criticisms against his show.
“People stop on passages, they never see the show”
If the flagship animator of C8 wrote his book What the French told me, it is in particular to say to those who do not watch his show Do not touch My TV thatit would have changed, like its broadcasts. “Now with social media, people stop on passages, they never see the show“, he said on Europe 1 this Saturday.”Of course not everyone likes the show, there are those who look at it and who do not agree“, before qualifying:”but most people who hate the show never watched it, they saw small passages on social networks“. Without criticizing social networks, which he considers necessary”to come back to subjects that may have caused controversy, to positions that I have taken“, he estimates that a”extract taken out of context, obviously, it can be annoying“.
“It’s true that there are things I would do differently today.”
In his book, Cyril Hanouna evokes the right to a second chance, he who is “for dialogue “:” we often condemn people who have already been condemned“he lamented. And even if he does not regret anything from the past, the producer of the Canal + Group has nevertheless admitted some faults.”I made mistakes, and it’s true that there are things I would do differently today.“A self-criticism that Cyril Hanouna also explains by the changing times, and him with it.”Society is evolving so quickly, and I too am evolving, I have evolved and I still hope to evolve positively“Baba concluded.